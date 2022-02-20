Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 03:25 pm
JI to hold protests against street crimes at 50 locations in Karachi today

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 03:25 pm

Jamaat e Islami Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. Image: File

KARACHI: Announcing a campaign against street crimes, Jamaat e Islami Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said his party would hold protests at 50 locations in Karachi on Sunday (today), including the central protest at Do Talwar in Clifton.

Talking to media in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem said a large number of demonstrations would be held on February 21 as well. He held the Sindh government responsible for the growing number of street crimes.

He asked the Sindh Rangers director general to play his role in providing protection to the citizens. The ruling class utilised more than half of the police for their and their families’ protocol, he said. “They should tell that who will protect people’s lives and properties? No crime including snatching, robbery and killing can take place without the connivance of police,” he alleged.

Read more: Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

The JI Karachi chief said police stations were involved in criminal activities, which received hefty amount from gangsters and they had close contact with the ruling class. He appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of supervision of the criminal elements and the complete procedure of embezzlement.

“The 35 million residents of Karachi have borne 35 years of blood, sweat and tears. Hardly, the citizens had achieved peace,” he said adding that an attempt was being made to spoil the law and order situation of the city under a planned conspiracy.

Hafiz Naeem said it was responsibility of the Sindh government to provide security to citizens and maintain law and order in the city which paid 95 per cent of Sindh’s tax. He said Karachi financially ran the province and country.

“The lives of the city’s children, mothers and sisters are not safe. The government is not providing basic necessities including education, health, electricity and water to the people here,” he maintained.

