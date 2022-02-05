Karachi admin raze 15-storey Nasla Tower to the ground

In June last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower as a part of it was encroaching on the land meant for a service road. Image: Twitter

KARACHI: The 15-storey Nasla Tower in the megacity was completely razed down on Saturday after over two months following the orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

In June last year, the SC had ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower as a part of it was encroaching on the land meant for a service road. On top court’s orders, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) handed over the list of officers responsible for the illegal construction of the building to the police investigation team.

The officials said that 400 labourers were deployed to pull down the multi-storey structure along with five heavy machines. They added that the work cycle continued round-the-clock.

Read more: Nasla Tower case: Karachi court orders police remand of former office bearer of SMCHS

The officials said the demolition work started on November 28 last year on the orders of the top court which has been completed in 69 days.

Read more: Danish Gravity Tower case: SHC directs SBCA to present project map after two weeks

They said the road leading to Shahrah-e-Qaideen from Shahrah-e-Faisal was closed for traffic during the demolition while the administration had also imposed section 144 to avoid any obstruction in the work.