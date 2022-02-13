Karachi: Only section officers authorised to impose traffic fines

In view of the growing number of fines imposed by traffic police officials instead of regulating traffic, the newly-appointed Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon issued orders in his first meeting that only section officers (SOs) will be auhtorised to penalise violators of traffic rules.

Bol News had highlighted the issue last Sunday in its weekly edition that the traffic police were focused more on imposing fines instead of regulating traffic in Karachi.

Presiding over the meeting at his office in Karachi, the police chief directed the Traffic DIG that the subordinates of SOs would not be authorised to impose fines, the police spokesman said. Notably, SO is the head of a traffic police section similar to SHO who heads a police station.

Further, the chief expressed his concerns over the increased number of motorcycle theft incidents and directed the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell SSP to take effective measures to control the crime.

The participants also at length discussed the increasing number of street crimes and drug incidents and devised a strategy to overcome the menace.

The police chief directed the concerned officers to improve the police patrolling and accelerate the process of investigation in street crime cases.

The meeting was attended by DIG Admin, DIG CIA, Traffic DIG, Zonal DIGs, districts SSPs, and others.