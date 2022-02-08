Karachi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 17°C

Under westerly winds influence, drizzle and light rain will continue intermittently in Karachi—Image: File

rachiKARACHI: The city of light witnessed light rainfall with a few intense to moderate spells in scattered areas on Tuesday.

Parts of Karachi including Shahra-e-Faisal, Old Vegetable Market, Bahadurabad, Shaheed-e-Millat, Gulshan-e-Iqbal saw the light to moderate rain, BOL News reported.

The weather of the city has been pleasant since morning while the sky is overcast.

According to Chief Metrologist Sardar Sarfraz, a wave of weak westerly winds is passing through the upper part of the country and southeastern Balochistan and Sindh.

He said that under westerly winds influence, drizzle and light rain will continue intermittently in Karachi till 2 pm today.

The chief metrologist said that the weather is likely to be clear by evening and the temperature will become cold from February 9.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Karachi has been recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 15 to 16 degrees.

The chief meteorologist also said that the night temperature is likely to be 12 to 13 degrees Celsius during this time.

The daytime temperature will be up to 27 degrees Celsius and the wind will blow at a speed of 20 to 22 kilometres per hour.

The Meteorological Department also said that due to haze and light fog in Karachi, a sigh range of 2 km was recorded early in the morning.

Karachi Electric (KE), the main provider of electric power to the city, urged people to adopt necessary precautionary measures to avoid any safety hazards.

The power utility requested the masses not to touch electronic, power sockets/switches and electrical devices/equipment with wet hands or bare feet.