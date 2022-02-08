Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Karachi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 17°C

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:00 pm
Karachi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 17°C

Under westerly winds influence, drizzle and light rain will continue intermittently in Karachi—Image: File

rachiKARACHI: The city of light witnessed light rainfall with a few intense to moderate spells in scattered areas on Tuesday.

Parts of Karachi including Shahra-e-Faisal, Old Vegetable Market, Bahadurabad, Shaheed-e-Millat, Gulshan-e-Iqbal saw the light to moderate rain, BOL News reported.

The weather of the city has been pleasant since morning while the sky is overcast.

According to Chief Metrologist Sardar Sarfraz, a wave of weak westerly winds is passing through the upper part of the country and southeastern Balochistan and Sindh.

Read more: Maya Ali shows how to keep it fashionable in cold weather

He said that under westerly winds influence, drizzle and light rain will continue intermittently in Karachi till 2 pm today.

The chief metrologist said that the weather is likely to be clear by evening and the temperature will become cold from February 9.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Karachi has been recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 15 to 16 degrees.

Read more: Karachi welcomes its first winter rain with chill breeze

The chief meteorologist also said that the night temperature is likely to be 12 to 13 degrees Celsius during this time.

The daytime temperature will be up to 27 degrees Celsius and the wind will blow at a speed of 20 to 22 kilometres per hour.

The Meteorological Department also said that due to haze and light fog in Karachi, a sigh range of 2 km was recorded early in the morning.

Karachi Electric (KE), the main provider of electric power to the city, urged people to adopt necessary precautionary measures to avoid any safety hazards.

The power utility requested the masses not to touch electronic, power sockets/switches and electrical devices/equipment with wet hands or bare feet.

Read More

1 hour ago
PPP would have to restore confidence, if it wants to rejoin PDM: Shahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former prime minister...
2 hours ago
Daily Covid cases drop below 3K nationally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more...
2 hours ago
PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General...
2 hours ago
World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on...
12 hours ago
Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

mongolia covid
4 mins ago
Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over...
8 mins ago
PSP to again take to streets, if agreement not implemented: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said his...
International Umrah Pilgrims
11 mins ago
Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that all Umrah...
psl
13 mins ago
Jason Roy hopes to maintain his momentum in PSL Lahore leg

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy hoped to maintain his momentum and performance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600