Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Saturday (today) to express whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day will also be marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence was observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will also been organised in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

TV and radio channels will broadcast special programmes to highlight the oppression on Kashmiris of IIOJK.

In Muzaffarabad, the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly will be held to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir who are enduring Indian atrocities for the past seven decades.

President Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will address the session.

Kashmir Liberation Cell and Pasban-e-Hurriyat have arranged a Kashmir solidarity rally at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffarwani Chowk Muzaffarabad.

In Mirpur, a human chain at Mangla Bridge will also be formed.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars will be held to draw attention of the world towards the plight of Kashmiris.

President, PM urge Int’l community to make India accountable for crimes in Kashmir

In their separate messages on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have urged international community to make India accountable for its heinous crimes in IIOJK.

President Arif Alvi said that Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation.

He said Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

The president said Pakistan’s ultimate objective was a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

PM Imran Khan said being an ‘Ambassador of Kashmir’ he has reassured Pakistan’s all possible support to Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan commemorates the day to reaffirm its unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination,” he said.

He said the pattern of ongoing atrocities in IIOJK reflected the anti-peace and anti-Muslim ‘Hindutva’ agenda of extremist RSS-BJP dispensation. He reiterated India’s illegal and unilateral steps were rejected by Pakistan and the Kashmiris.

Imran Khan viewed that the durable peace, security and development in the region hinged on peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.