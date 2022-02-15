Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl

Kashmiri woman walks by closed shops in Srinagar area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)—AFP File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri women, who are soft targets of Indian atrocities, are optimistic about the success of their freedom struggle, says Representative of International Muslim Women Union Geneva Shamim Shawl.

Highlighting the Kashmiri women’s struggle for freedom and resistance against Indian atrocities in an exclusive chat with APP on Tuesday, Shawl said they were successfully operating international women advocacy group to highlight the Kashmir issue.

The world was now fully aware of the cases of Asifa Bano and Insha Mushtaq, highlighted by the group’s activists in the British Parliament, EU forums and other relevant forums.

She said that they were reaching out to all global forums to share the pain and sufferings of vulnerable Kashmiri people, especially women and children.

Shawl said that social media and other relevant platforms were being used to fight the case of Kashmir effectively.

Kashmiri women, she said, especially Aasia Andrabi, Farida Behnji and Zamarud Habib, suffering in jail for their just cause, were the true inspirational forces for the youth.

From Kunnanpishpora to Sopore, Indian troops were using Kashmiri women as weapons of war, a shameful act of the world’s so-called largest democracy, she remarked.

The government up to the level of Prime Minister Modi was an active partner in crimes in Kashmir which by every recognised definition were in fact crimes against humanity, said Shawl.

“They want a Muslim minority state in Kashmir and all that they do is a step towards that direction. There is nothing new in their tactics. Freedom struggles the world over have been familiar with these tactics and have ultimately been successful because of their unwavering belief in their just cause and commitment to the struggle. Indian media may continue to blackout the truth but the world knows exactly what is happening in Kashmir. The UNHCR reports of 2018 and 2019 are witness of this growing awareness about gross human rights violations in Kashmir,” she said.

Shawl expressed the hope that this support would continue to increase from all those who believe in justice and freedom.
Mrs Shamim Shawl is also serving as the Representative of Kashmir Tehreeki Khawateen and the Executive Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

It may be mentioned that since the beginning of the uprising in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), the Indian forces have killed around 100,000 Kashmiris including innocent children and women. With the highest ratio of troops against the civilian population in Kashmir, forced disappearances, torture and killing of civilians have become a daily norm of Indian soldiers.

