Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:20 pm

KP cabinet green-lights amendments to police service rules for women personnel

Amendments in Police Service Rules relax participation criteria for women police personnel representing minorities belonging to the merged districts and other difficult areas. Image: File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar on Wednesday approved amendments to Police Service Rules to relax participation criteria for women police personnel representing minorities belonging to the merged districts and other difficult areas.

The cabinet meeting also approved a supplementary grant of Rs800 million for integrated areas and KP Censorship of Motion Picture Rules 2021.

Approval was also extended to approve new fee schedules for the issuance of computerized driving licences, regulation of online goods trading companies, amendments to the EATA Ordinance, the policy framework for public sector companies, and maternity benefits rules 2021.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the inclusion of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar among three major cities in the world as the best transport service was a major achievement.

In a tweet, the minister said Peshawar had been nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award for its state-of-the-art rapid bus service.

