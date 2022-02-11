Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

LHC seeks report on plea filed for prisoner’s kidney transplant

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:15 pm

A view of building of Lahore High Court. Image: Filed

The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a report from the Punjab government on a petition filed by a condemned prisoner for his kidney transplant.

Read more: LHC scraps billion dollars Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

As Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh took up the petition of prisoner Mubarak Ali, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig appeared in person and informed the court that steps were being taken for his treatment and kidney transplant.

According to IG Prisons, preliminary tests of the prisoner have been completed. The court directed the IG Prisons to apprise the court when the regular treatment of the prisoner would start. The counsel for the prisoner submitted that the health of his client deteriorated in jail as he required kidney transplant on an emergent basis. He said a close relative of Mubarak had also agreed to donate a kidney. He requested the court to direct government authorities to conduct his kidney transplant without wasting any time.

Read more: LHC seeks details of country’s internal, external debts from federal govt

The court would resume hearing in a couple of days.

Read More

3 hours ago
Envoys of four countries present credentials to President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed non-resident envoys of New Zealand, Mexico, Ghana, and...
3 hours ago
Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said...
3 hours ago
Prince Charles thanks PM Imran for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas...
3 hours ago
Emergency care for children all across Balochistan

QUETTA: In partnership with the provincial government, ChildLife Foundation has successfully covered...
4 hours ago
Muslim girl becomes symbol of resistance against Hindu extremism: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Friday...
4 hours ago
PM reviews progress of under-construction flats of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Siddhant Chaturvedi
18 seconds ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers his terrible first audition, ‘Kaafi gaali padi’

Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed his struggles and revealed that his first audition was...
Deepika Padukone
9 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shares a romantic kiss on the beach!

After seeing Deepika Padukone's performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram...
Axar Patel and KL Rahul
10 mins ago
IND VS WI: Axar Patel, KL Rahul ruled out of T20 squad

IND VS WI: Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been ruled out...
Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question
10 mins ago
Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan currently winning the hearts of her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600