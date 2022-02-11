LHC seeks report on plea filed for prisoner’s kidney transplant

The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a report from the Punjab government on a petition filed by a condemned prisoner for his kidney transplant.

As Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh took up the petition of prisoner Mubarak Ali, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig appeared in person and informed the court that steps were being taken for his treatment and kidney transplant.

According to IG Prisons, preliminary tests of the prisoner have been completed. The court directed the IG Prisons to apprise the court when the regular treatment of the prisoner would start. The counsel for the prisoner submitted that the health of his client deteriorated in jail as he required kidney transplant on an emergent basis. He said a close relative of Mubarak had also agreed to donate a kidney. He requested the court to direct government authorities to conduct his kidney transplant without wasting any time.

The court would resume hearing in a couple of days.