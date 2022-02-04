LoC ceasefire agreed due to Pakistan’s concerns for safety of Kashmiris: ISPR

The ISPR said the ceasefire along the LoC was agreed because of Pakistan’s concerns for safety of people of Kashmir on both sides. Image: File

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said no side should misconstrue the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire in Kashmir as its strength or other’s weakness.

Repudiating the Indian army chief’s claim, the ISPR said the ceasefire along the LoC was agreed because of Pakistan’s concerns for safety of people of Kashmir on both sides.

“The ceasefire on the Line of Control continues to hold, because we have negotiated from a position of strength,” Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane had said in a statement on Thursday.

The ISPR said General M M Naravane’s statement was clearly misleading.

“Indian COAS claiming LOC ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength, is clearly misleading. It was agreed only due to Pakistan’s concerns for safety of people of Kashmir living on both sides of LOC. No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness,” the ISPR tweeted.

On November 10, 2021, military officials deployed along the LoC had briefed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef Aldobeay on the latest security situation at the flashpoint.

The military’s media wing had shared that Ambassador Aldobeay and OIC Assistant Secretary General Tariq Ali Bakheet had visited Chirikot Sector of the LOC along with a high-level delegation. The group included five senior diplomats from Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and the Maldives.

