Long March, in-house option on cards to remove PTI govt, says Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said that the options of in-house change and the long march are available against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was addressing a press conference along with General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza while Samina Khalid Ghurki, Asrar Butt, Neelam Jabbar, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Asif Raza Baig were present on the occasion.

Ashraf said that option of in-house change is the option for bringing change in the parliament while the option of long march is the option for bringing change outside the parliament.

He also said that the long march of February 27 will be historic as thousands of people who were fed up with inflation and unemployment will attend it, adding that after the poor, the middle and white-collar classes will disappear.

He further said that the ouster of the PTI government is a must for saving the country’s economy and agriculture as the “selected prime minister” is least-concerned about the farmers’ plight.

Ashraf expressed confidence that the people of Punjab will come out under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He maintained that the opposition should be united against this anti-people government. Replying to a question regarding PTI gatherings, Ashraf said that they will see how much support they enjoy in government.

The former premier said that whenever the PPP government came into power, it gave jobs to the people as well as increased the pay of the government employees. In this situation, he asked how the PPP could remain silent when people are dying of hunger and the prices of petroleum products and electricity are at the highest level.

PPP leader said that like all fronts, the government has miserably failed on the diplomatic front while adding that the current foreign policy is nothing but a pack of lies.

Read more: PPP would have to restore confidence, if it wants to rejoin PDM: Shahid

Speaking on the occasion, PPP General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif after a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal confessed in the media talk that there was a “difference of opinion” within his party over the issue of a no-confidence motion against the [Prime Minister] Imran Khan.

The PPP was always clear about a no-confidence motion but the PML-N had a difference of opinion but now; there has been a consensus to a large extent in the party, he added

Read more: PPP’s game plan

Murtaza said PM Imran Khan has failed in fulfilling his promises made with the people during the 2018 election campaign. “Imran Khan had claimed that he would never tell lies. He claimed that growers were facing problems due to the wrong policies of the rulers. Farmers’ children are hungry despite the hard work,” he lamented.

There is a shortage of seeds, fertilizers, electricity, and agricultural equipment, he added and said people are waiting for jobs as promised by the PTI- leaders. Ashraf said the government is building shelter homes instead of giving five million homes as promised during the election campaign.