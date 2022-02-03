Make breast cancer topics part of higher education curriculum: First Lady Samina Alvi

First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi has said that there is a great need to make breast cancer topics part of the syllabus of higher education to contain the deadly disease among women.

Addressing an awareness seminar at Shakir Ali Auditorium of the National College of Arts (NCA) on Thursday, she said young women need to be guided on the disease as it was affecting girls as young as 14 years old, adding that educating girls at a young age will help overcome social stigma about the disease which takes away 35,000 lives every year.

The first lady said that cancer was curable if diagnosed at an early stage, adding that girls must spread the information they get at such seminars. She said self-examination and early treatment are necessary as the survival rate of breast cancer patients in Pakistan is merely 55 per cent compared to 98 per cent in the world.

She said women should not shy from discussing any discomfort with their family or a doctor.

The first lady urged students to share their knowledge with at least 10 girls as self-awareness was vital for controlling the disease.

Read more: Working woman or nursing woman — you choose

Expressing her immense delight to visit the historic NCA, Samina Alvi said the institution has produced great names over the years, adding that the college students should play their role for the betterment of underprivileged students in the country, adding that they must also take care of the children with special abilities.

She said empowering women is necessary for a country where women make up half of the population, adding that there was a need to give vocational training to the less-educated women and connect them to the industry.

She also invited NCA Principal Prof Dr Mustafa Jafri to take charge of the defunct Art and Craft Village, Islamabad.

Read more: Humayun Saeed will be working for female doctors in Pakistan

Pink Ribbon Pakistan Chief Umer Aftab, breast cancer surgeon Dr. Hurriat Afzal and a survivor Mrs Seema Shakeel also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Hurriat explained the breast cancer issues and the need to speak about it as it is a curable disease.

Prof Dr Jafri thanked the first lady for her presence. He hailed her services for the underprivileged and the women in the country. Dr. Jafri also presented a college souvenir to Mrs Samina Alvi.

Later, the first lady inaugurated the ‘Canvas & Colleagues 21’ exhibition at the Fine Arts department of Punjab University. She showed keen interest in the artwork of expatriate Pakistanis displayed at the exhibition.