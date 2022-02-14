Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 01:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 01:26 pm
Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call

The man, identified as Musa, was held after he made a bogus call on Rescue 15—Image: @Rporwp

RAWALPINDI: Sadiqabad Police on Monday have arrested a man for making a fake call on police helpline 15 about his kidnapping.

The man, identified as Musa, was held after he called Rescue 15 and informed police that he was being kidnapped at gunpoint.

Responding to the call, the police reached the scene and started investigating the complaint which turned out to be bogus, according to the police. The man was therefore was arrested by the Police.

Read more: PTA introduce live finger detection to prevent fake SIM cards

Earlier, Rangers and police personnel have conducted a joint raid in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on a tip-off and arrested two alleged arms smugglers.

According to the spokesman of Sindh Rangers, in a joint operation with Police, three members of the inter-provincial arms smuggling gang Ataullah, Irfan and Fayyaz have been arrested from the Orangi Town area of ​​Karachi.

A Sindh Rangers spokesman said that 11 pistols, 22 magazines and 1 weapon punch tool were recovered from the possession of the accused.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that they used various social media platforms to sell arms.

A Sindh Rangers spokesman said that the suspects were illegally smuggling arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to different cities of Sindh and Punjab by means of passenger buses.

Read more: Rangers’ prosecutor stopped from representing state in Baldia factory fire case

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the arrested accused are habitual offenders and have been jailed several times. The arrested accused along with the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said that the people are requested to report such elements immediately to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers helpline 1101 or Rangers WhatsApp number 03479001111 by calling or SMS. The name of the informant will be kept secret.

Read More

1 hour ago
Nawabshah killings: Culprits should be brought to justice, demands FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the killing of six people,...
1 hour ago
PM Imran expresses confidence over PML-Q’s support for PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday expressed complete confidence over...
2 hours ago
‘PM has no enmity against opposition, he only wants recovery of plundered wealth’

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday...
2 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid condemns mob lynching incident in Mian Channu

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that all those involved in the...
3 hours ago
CNG stations reopened across Sindh after 2.5 months

KARACHI: Filling stations of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been reopened...
3 hours ago
PM to announce mega uplift package for South Punjab soon: Asad Umar

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Prime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

17 mins ago
Moonis Elahi says PM should tell friends ‘don’t panic’ by Shahbaz’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday said...
Sherry Rehman slams govt on falling rupee against dollar
21 mins ago
PM’s statement against 18th amendment condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and condemned...
Feroze Khan and Alizey blessed with a baby girl
27 mins ago
Feroze Khan, wife Alizey blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Alizey are happy to...
30 mins ago
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s another eccentric role in upcoming serial

Actor Yasir Hussain has been experimenting with his roles as an artist...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600