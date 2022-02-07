ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday predicted that many leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would raise their voice against the Sharifs’ monarchy and part their ways.

The Minister said in a Tweet that a seasoned politician like Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had left PML-N due to unilateral decisions of the Sharif family in the party.

Chaudhry said that reservations of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were just the beginning adding that PPP was also facing a similar situation.

نون لیگ میں شریف خاندان کے یکطرفہ فیصلوں کی وجہ سےچوہدری نثار جیسا منجھا ہوا سیاستدان پارٹی سے کنارہ کشی کر گیا، شاہد خاقان عباسی کےتحفظات ابھی نقطہ آغازہے2023 سے پہلےبہت لوگ پارٹی میں بادشاہی نظام کے خلاف آواز بلند کر کے انہیں چھوڑ جائیںنگے پیپلز پارٹی بھی اسی صورتحال سےدوچارہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 7, 2022

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that conspiracies, hatched by opposition parties, could not succeed against Prime Minister Imran Khan, no matter, how many huddles and meetings they had.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Noor Khan Air Base, he said that yesterday, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had consultations for two hours, but, if they even sit together for many days for adopting a strategy to topple this government, they would not succeed in their designs.

He said that their claims of bringing no-confidence motion were only figments of imagination as there was much difference in the numbers in the National Assembly. He said that even in the Senate where they had a so-called majority, they could not prove their majority.

They would never be able to introduce a no-confidence motion and over time, they would get further weakened.

He said that some people criticized the Prime Minister’s visit to China by finding fault with the welcome of the PM.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that unfortunately, those who could not differentiate between bilateral and multilateral visits had become experts on foreign affairs.