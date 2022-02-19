Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 11:52 pm
Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding ceremony of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz attended the wedding ceremony of party MPA Sania Ashiq.

Pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media, and various party members, including MPA Hina Parvez Butt and Azma Bukhari, have been spotted.

Maryam Nawaz was photographed wearing an amazing red long gown and red heels.

 

She accessorised her appearance with traditional jewellery and a clutch. Maryam finished off her makeup with a vivid red lip colour.

Maryam, congratulated Sania and her spouse Abu Bakar.

The bride donned an off-white lehnga with a long crimson kameez embellished with gold embroidery.

Sania chose for smoky eyes and a neutral lip colour for her makeup. She enhanced the appearance by wearing gold and crimson jewellery.

Meanwhile, the groom donned a black sherwani and a red headpiece.

 

