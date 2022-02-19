Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

LAHORE: Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz attended the wedding ceremony of party MPA Sania Ashiq.

Pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media, and various party members, including MPA Hina Parvez Butt and Azma Bukhari, have been spotted.

Maryam Nawaz was photographed wearing an amazing red long gown and red heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azma Bokhari (@azmabokharipmln)

She accessorised her appearance with traditional jewellery and a clutch. Maryam finished off her makeup with a vivid red lip colour.

مسلم لیگ ن کی MPA مریم نواز شریف کی سیکرٹری

ثانیہ عاشق کو شادی کی بہت بہت مبارک ہو ۔

Sania Ashiq MPA PML N@SaniaaAshiq pic.twitter.com/8OCIc9iefZ — Malik Hamza PML(N)🐅🇵🇰 (@MalikHamza7866) February 19, 2022

Maryam, congratulated Sania and her spouse Abu Bakar.

The bride donned an off-white lehnga with a long crimson kameez embellished with gold embroidery.

Sania chose for smoky eyes and a neutral lip colour for her makeup. She enhanced the appearance by wearing gold and crimson jewellery.

Meanwhile, the groom donned a black sherwani and a red headpiece.