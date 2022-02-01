Maulana Fazl says people pushed into destitution, country mortgaged to IMF

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said the incumbent rulers have pushed the people into destitution and mortgaged the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a public gathering in Chaman, he said the foreign reserves have plummeted to ‘zero’ as the country has been mortgaged to IMF. JUI-F chief said the government is making Pakistan subservient to global powers through legislation in the Parliament.

Maulana Fazl said that handing over control of banks to global institutions was the same mistake committed by the Ottoman Caliphate. He added that the Caliphate gave control of its banks to the World Bank, and they refused to sanction loans to the government during hard times.

He said the wrong policies of the incumbent rulers have left the Muslims of disputed Kashmir at the mercy of Indian atrocities.

Further, he expressed that the conspiracies against the religious seminaries will be unsuccessful as they are being protected by Islamic organisations.

JUI-F chief said the border with Afghanistan gets sealed when the people on both sides are willing to trade, adding that foreign investors are hesitating to invest in Pakistan now as the country has been made bankrupt.

Maulana Fazl said China signed agreements worth Rs74 billion with Pakistan but the incumbent rulers ditched seven-decade-long friendship with neighbours.