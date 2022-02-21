Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 10:03 am
Media working independently, no ban on it: Ali Muhmmad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has media was working independently in the country and the government would not impose any ban on it.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Muhammad Khan said the objective of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was to stop the fake news and it was totally against the fake news but not any person.

“The incumbent government is strongly against playing with dignity and self-respect of any person,” he said.

Read more: Fake news now unbailable criminal offence with imprisonment of five years: Farogh Naseem

He said the opposition parties should give their proposals regarding PECA, if they wanted to make it more effective.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on February 20, Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem has underlined the dire need to counter fake news which was very dangerous for society.

He said fake news was a punishable crime in the world. He warned, “Now 5 years’ punishment would be awarded under the new ordinance and no one would get exemption on fake news. This offence would be non-bailable.”

Farogh Naseem said the media should criticise but not disseminate fake news and the fake news ordinance under the PECA was in accordance with the law.

The minister said everyone had the right to the election campaign of any candidate under the Election Act.

To a question, he said that the law and order was the total responsibility of the provincial governments and the Sindh government must ensure to maintain law and order in the province.

