Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:45 pm

MQM-P will make Pakistan a welfare state as per Quaid’s visions, vows Aamir Khan

MQM leader Aamir Khan talking to media persons. Image: File

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Aamir Khan has said that feudals and landlords have tried to smash the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah but the MQM will not let them succeed in their nefarious plans.

He further said that the MQM would not allow anyone to harm this country and to raise voice against our beloved country as the Karachiites would oppose such elements with their full force.

He expressed these views at the Mausoleum of the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah where the MQM leaders came to pay rich tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam and offer Fateha, adding that they pledged to make Pakistan a welfare state as per the Quaid’s visions and struggle for the enforcement of democracy norms in the country.

Read more:  SC directs Sindh govt to empower LG, annuls LG Act’s two Sections

Aamir along with Faisal Sabzwari, Naveed Qamar, Waseem Akhtar and other party leaders termed the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakikstan historic decision and victory of the MQM’s vision.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s petition in the case pertaining to powers of the local government and directed the Sindh government to empower the LG. The apex court also declared Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act null and void.

Aamir Khan further said that all political parties had rejected the black law of Sindh Local Government passed by the biased PPP-led government, adding that it would be shameful for the Sindh government if it went to the court to file the review petition on the SC verdict.

He also lambasted the PPP leaders’ negative attitude towards Karachi and urban localities of the province and called for just and equal system for all inhabitants of Sindh.

Earlier  MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on the implementation of Article 140-A as ‘the win of 98% population of the country’.

Read more: MQM-P calls SC local bodies decision ‘win of 98 percent of Pakistan’

Addressing a press conference on the apex court’s decision on the MQM-P’s petition, he said that his party supported the 18th amendment in the spirit of devolving powers from the power elites to the local common men. “We congratulate the people of urban and rural Sindh for this landmark verdict,” he said.

Siddiqui said that the decision on MQM-P’s petition is a gift of the next Mayor of the city – irrespective of the fact of whichever party they are affiliated with. “We have given them the deserving required power through our petition,” he added. We have fulfilled our promise, the judiciary has fulfilled its constitutional obligation. Now it is time for the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party to not stand against the court’s decision, he said.

 

