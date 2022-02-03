Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
03rd Feb, 2022. 10:07 am

Multiple industrial, business units to shift to Pakistan after PM’s China visit: Fawad

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:07 am

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, multiple industrial and business units would shift to Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan, at a special invitation of the Chinese leadership, will leave for China today on a four-day visit, along with a high-level delegation.

Read more: Business-friendly policies make Pakistan most attractive destination: PM Imran

The PM’s delegation includes members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

During the visit, he would hold separate bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, said Fawad Chaudhry. He said it will be for the first time in two years that President Xi Jinping will be meeting any world leader.

The leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains. A number of memorandum of understandings and agreements would be concluded during the visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

“The visit will further expand Pak-China relations higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the Arabian Sea,” said the information minister.

Read more: Pakistan’s economic woes put PM Imran Khan’s future in doubt

While in Beijing, the prime minister would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.

Imran Khan will also attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games starting from Friday (February 4).

As a global event, the Olympic Games foster mutual understanding inclusivity and friendship among the people of the world.

Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

