03rd Feb, 2022. 05:46 pm
NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to armed forces’ valour

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. Image: File

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the valour of the armed forces against the terrorists in their attacks on forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki in Balochistan.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said, “We pay tribute to the armed forces for their bravery in the face of terrorist attacks in Balochistan.”

He added, “The people salute the brave sons [of soil] who have sacrificed their lives for the defence, security, and peace of the motherland.”

Read more: Security forces kill 13 terrorists during hunt down in Naushki & Panjgur: ISPR

Shehbaz expressed that the nation is united and focused to eradicate terrorism.

Read more: Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

The security forces on Thursday killed 13 terrorists during operations in Naushki and Panjgur in Balochistan, the media wing of the Pakistani military reported.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki last night, the security forces carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists’ hiding in the areas.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the nation stood united behind security forces to defeat terrorists.

