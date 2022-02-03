NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to armed forces’ valour

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the valour of the armed forces against the terrorists in their attacks on forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki in Balochistan.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said, “We pay tribute to the armed forces for their bravery in the face of terrorist attacks in Balochistan.”

بلوچستان کے علاقوں میں دہشت گردوں کے حملوں کے خلاف جرات و بہادری کا مظاہرہ کرنے پر افواج کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں۔ عوام ارض وطن کے دفاع، سلامتی اور امن کے لئے جانوں کے نذرانے پیش کرنے والے اپنے بہادر بیٹوں کو سلام پیش کرتے ہیں۔ دہشت گردی کے خاتمے کے لئے قوم متحد اور یکسو ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 3, 2022

He added, “The people salute the brave sons [of soil] who have sacrificed their lives for the defence, security, and peace of the motherland.”

