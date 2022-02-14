Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:39 pm
NAB arrests firm’s director involved in billions of rupees scam

NAB Balochistan on Monday arrests director of company involved in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Karachi. Image: File

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended the director of Three-A Alliance Company in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Karachi and obtained eight days physical remand from the accountability court in Quetta.

The accused was produced in the Accountability Court Quetta where Accountability Court Judge Justice Allah Dad Roshan remanded the accused to the NAB custody for eight days.

It may be recalled here that the auto firm namely Three-A Alliance run by Kashif Qamar has deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned money on the promise of providing them new motorcycles on a fixed monthly amount.

After having received complaints from a large number of people, the NAB Balochistan on the directives of DG NAB initiated an investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that Three-A Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd head Kashif Qamar and Franchise owner associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned The management of Three-A Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them. NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed a reference against 25 people including the owner of Three-Alliance Company.

The accused namely Nadeem Jaga, Ahmed Jan, Jalat Khan, Shadi Khan, Shahid Gill and Syed Mir have also been arrested by NAB. However, efforts are afoot to arrest the main accused Kashif Qamar. Further probe is underway.

