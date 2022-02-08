Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:06 pm
National Science, Innovation Policy to encourage technology driven economy: Shibli Faraz

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:06 pm

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy would not only bring revolution in the field of science and technology but also create economic activity in the country.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz in an interview with APP.

The minister hoped, “This policy will help encourage technology driven economy through engaging industry, academia and the government”.

The federal minister said, “Two such policies were formulated in the 1984 and 2009 respectively, which failed or remained partially successful due to lack of implementation tools and action plan. Such laws, which are not implementable are of no use”.

Considering the same view, the ministry had formulated this policy with a proper action plan by taking all the stakeholders on board and incorporating the valuable inputs of academia, industry, scientists, technologists and experts.

The action plan had 62 policy statements and all the tools for achieving the targets. The policy would be shared with the public soon, he said.

He said that this policy would be a master plan for progress of the country, which would illustrate role of research and development departments and would help create a strong linkage between industry, academia (Research and Development) and the government.

Earlier, these departments were working in isolation and caused wastage of resources with no outcomes, he added.

Shibli Faraz said since the policy was action-driven, they had to focus on need-based research through which products could be developed. “We are inculcating such a culture where research would be done for achieving practical results, not only academic purpose. Our problems should be resolved through the help of science and technology”, he said.

