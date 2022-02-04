Nawaz Sharif’s health card also ready, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Friday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also a Pakistani citizen and his health card had been made too, but he was not present here, Bol news reported.

“If he comes back to Pakistan, he will also be provided the health card,” Yasmin Rashid said in a statement. About 30 per cent of the Punjab’s population had started using the card, she maintained.

She said an application was created for registering complaints related to the health card. She said the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) was trying to resolve all the complaints related to the card. The complaints were reviewed by the secretary health, she added.

The Punjab health minister said most of the people were paying taxes, so those paying taxes should be provided the health card.

On January 23, Dr Yasmin Rashid had ruled out the possibility of manipulation of clinical test reports of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif during his treatment at the Services Hospital.

She had said there was no possibility of manipulation of reports as the entire system was transparent and closely monitored by thorough professionals. At the time of his departure for London, the ex-PM was seriously ill, she had added.

“Former PM was shifted to the Services Hospital in critical condition. He was a dengue patient with multiple co-morbidities like cardiac, diabetes and high blood pressure.”

