APP News Agency

07th Feb, 2022. 03:56 pm
NCOC allows PCB to conduct PSL matches for fully vaccinated individuals

The decision was taken during the NCOC session held here on Monday—Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed Pakistan Cricket Board to conduct Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore matches with 50% stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators till 15th February 2022.

However, from 16 February onwards 100 % stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed.

The decision was taken during the NCOC session held here on Monday and chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Read more: Pakistan sets highest daily vaccination record in three days

Children under 12 years of age (un-vaccinated) will also be allowed.

The forum discussed the epidemic data, national vaccination progress, inbound health protocols and 2nd Phase of ongoing PSL.

RAT test for Inbound Passengers on arrival at Pakistani airports has been abolished with effect from 8th February, However, RAT test will continue to be conducted for deportees from foreign countries and for non-vaccinated individuals arriving from land border terminals.

Read more: PSL 7 second leg to undergo in Lahore from Feb 10, traffic plans finalized

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of National Health Services issued statistics on Monday according to which 38% of the total population and 56% of the eligible population stand vaccinated.

