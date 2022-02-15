NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity

Photo from a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which oversees Covid-19 situation in Pakistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that it would relax the COVID-19 restrictions in cities with a low positivity ratio.

An important meeting of the NCOC, a nerve centre to synergize and articulate a unified national effort against the Pandemic, was held in which the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) implemented in various sectors were reviewed in detail.

The meeting has decided to relax the protocols in cities with less than 10% positivity rates.

The restrictions would be maintained in cities with a rate of more than 10%, while indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests.

Pakistan is seeing a downward trend as the country has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

With the new infections, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,488,598 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 3,804 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic during the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,383,725, showed data from the NCOC.

The number of active cases has dropped to 75,405 in the country, including 1,588 in critical condition.

According to the official data, 27 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Monday, taking the death toll to 29,828.

Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 560,036 infections recorded, followed by the Punjab province, which has reported 496,134 cases so far.