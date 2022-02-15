Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
15th Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity

Photo from a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which oversees Covid-19 situation in Pakistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that it would relax the COVID-19 restrictions in cities with a low positivity ratio.

An important meeting of the NCOC, a nerve centre to synergize and articulate a unified national effort against the Pandemic, was held in which the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) implemented in various sectors were reviewed in detail.

The meeting has decided to relax the protocols in cities with less than 10% positivity rates.

The restrictions would be maintained in cities with a rate of more than 10%, while indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests.

Read more: NCOC extends Covid curbs as fifth wave digs in

Pakistan is seeing a downward trend as the country has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

With the new infections, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,488,598 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 3,804 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic during the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,383,725, showed data from the NCOC.

Read more: NCOC launches door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19

The number of active cases has dropped to 75,405 in the country, including 1,588 in critical condition.

According to the official data, 27 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Monday, taking the death toll to 29,828.

Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 560,036 infections recorded, followed by the Punjab province, which has reported 496,134 cases so far.

