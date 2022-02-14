Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
Ombudsman orders action against NPF, CDA employees for mishandling E-11 Sector issues

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi. Image: File

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed National Police Foundation (NPF) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) heads to take disciplinary action against their employees involved in mishandling the issues of E-11 Sector.

The Federal Ombudsman had earlier ordered an inquiry on the complaints of residents of E-11 Sector against NPF for construction of illegal/unauthorized speed breakers.

Read more: Federal Ombudsman appoints Grievance Commissioners for women employees, children

The inquiry committee has submitted a report to the Federal Ombudsman which finds discord and lack of coordination between NPF and CDA resulting in widespread complaints and a major factor causing hardship and misery to the citizens in E-11 Sector.  The report highlighted the turf war between the two agencies to the disregard of public woe.

The report shows that there are widespread encroachments, unclean nullas, broken road, patches, and issues of poor maintenance which NPF had been unable to address. The CDA’s regulatory mechanism was found weak and should be made more effective.  Apart from this, bureaucratic apathy and poor response to genuine needs by the NPF need urgent attention and remedial measures to be undertaken at the senior management level.

Read more: Petitions against fake domiciles: SHC allows time to submit replies

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed that negligence and maladministration of the staff require both disciplinary action and vigilance by the respective heads of these agencies.  Early development of SOP’s according to the mandate of these agencies was of paramount importance. The federal ombudsman will help them in this task by calling a meeting of all stakeholders early and his office will monitor the compliance and implementation in the future.

