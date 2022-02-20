Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 11:49 am
Opposition to fail in bringing no-confidence motion against PM: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the opposition would meet failure in its efforts to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government would not give any NRO to corrupt elements.

Addressing different ceremonies in Multan, the minister said that the government introduced concept of economic diplomacy to make Pakistan a huge economic hub in the region.

He urged Pakistani diplomats in various countries to take responsibility for economic diplomacy to make country economically stable.

Read more: PTI govt to defeat Opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran, says Qureshi

He expressed the confidence that the government launched various mega development projects to put Pakistan on the road to development and prosperity.

Terming inflation as a big challenge for the government, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said steps were being taken to reduce burden on common people by bringing down inflation. He made it clear that the rising prices of different commodities and petroleum products were because of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, sharing statistics in a tweet, on Sunday said Pakistan had been ranked least costly country among 139 countries of the world.

On February 14, Qureshi had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would defeat the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

Speaking at a media talk, the PTI leader had said that the opposition was divided on whether to go for a fresh election or not. “The Pakistan Peoples Party doesn’t want elections right now,” he had said. “By going to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid they have buried their narrative of vote ko izzat do. Why did they go to our party allies who they believe came in power through rigged elections.”

 

