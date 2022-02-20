Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

The gangsters set up a gridlock near Korangi Industrial Area and looted more than 100 people—Representative Image

KARACHI: An eight-member gang armed with modern weapons snatched valuables from more than 100 citizens in the Korangi area as police failed to stem the city’s rising street crime and robberies.

The gangsters set up a gridlock near Korangi Industrial Area and looted more than 100 people who were stranded on the Korangi Causeway river.

The robbers wielded weapons and deprived the citizens of their valuables and phones by stopping the ongoing traffic and also snatched jewellery items from women.

According to witnesses, police arrived at the scene 25 minutes late, while the criminals were able to flee easily after committing the theft.

The SHO Korangi Industrial Area operation was unable to conduct an operation against the criminals in the Causeway area.

Looting, street crime, and other incidents near the Korangi Causeway, according to residents, have become routine, and police have failed to intervene.

Earlier on February 18, the TV journalist Athar was shot dead by robbers near Five Star Chowrangi in the North Nazimabad area.

Police said the senior producer of Samaa TV was gunned down after he tried to foil a robbery attempt by hitting the robbers’ motorcycle with his car. The two robbers fell to the ground. They stood up and opened fire on the journalist which pierced his upper torso. The suspects fled straight off on a bike of a passer-by, said police.