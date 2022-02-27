PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

The Pakistan Air Force has released a song to pay tribute to the heroes of the Operation Swift Retort.

The song is sung by renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga, whereas it has been directed by director Zohaib Qazi.

The song pays tribute to the military officers of Pakistan, who made a new history of bravery in the air battle against enemy on February 27, 2019.

The media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said February 27 marked the third anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

The ISPR said achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy and resounding response at the line of control by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

On February 27, 2019, the PAF had shot down two Indian planes for violating Pakistan’s airspace and arrested an Indian pilot Abhinandan.

The government of Pakistan had later released a video of the arrested pilot of the downed Indian Air Force plane, in which he had described himself as a wing commander, Abhinandan, of the IAF with his service number.

Twitterati are celebrating the historical event in which Pakistan overpoweringly beat India in dogfight. This day is also known as the Surprise Day.