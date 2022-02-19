Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 03:39 pm
Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance military relations

BELGIUM: Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains.

An agreement to this effect reached during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Belgium Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman, and Chief of Staff of the Land Component Major General Pierre Gerard in Belgium.

According to the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief said Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium in all domains.

Read more: Pakistan looks forward to enhance cooperation with EU countries: army chief

During the meetings, bilateral matters pertaining to mutual interest and overall regional security situation came under discussion.

In their remarks, Belgian dignitaries appreciated professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and Islamabad’s sincere efforts for regional peace and stability.

They also reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all domains.

On February 18, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Belgium, had said Pakistan valued its relations with European Union countries and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interest.

The army chief had called on Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino and Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.

According to the ISPR, during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with the EU were discussed.

