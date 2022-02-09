Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 01:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan calls for a ‘sharp focus’ on combating growing Islamophobia

APP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 01:23 pm

Pakistan said the rising phenomenon of Islamophobia now forms part of far-right and neo-fascist parties’ manifestos. Image: AFP

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to concentrate on combating the rising phenomenon of Islamophobia, which now forms part of far-right and neo-fascist parties’ manifestos.

“We are witnessing the global resurgence in intolerance, discrimination, racism, negative stereotyping, and violence against persons, on the basis of religion or belief,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN), told a meeting of UNAOC’s Group of Friends on Tuesday.

“While none of the religious communities are immune from such discrimination, a particularly alarming trend is the global resurgence in Islamophobia,” he said while adding that the purpose of the alliance is to build bridges, and not burn them.

“Irrespective of our diversity, it is in our enlightened interest to respect each other’s religious beliefs, eliminate the most pervasive forms of religious discrimination, and combat incitement to violence,” the Pakistani representative said.

Read more: PM Khan hails Canadian counterpart for condemning Islamophobia

But today, he said Islamophobia was unmistakable in the manifestos of far-right and neo-fascist parties that call for expulsion and even genocide of Muslim minorities; in the politicisation and censorship of the hijab; in the deliberate vandalising of Islamic symbols and holy sites; and, in some cases, adoption of highly discriminatory citizenship laws.

Read more: PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

“Such acts of discrimination, hostility, and violence towards Muslim individuals and communities constitute grave violations of their human rights and violate their freedom of religion and belief,” the Pakistan representative said.

“They also cause great anguish within the Islamic world,” he said, noting that numerous world leaders, UN officials, including the UN secretary-general, UN high commissioner for human rights, special rapporteurs of the human rights council have underscored the importance of collectively addressing the problem of Islamophobia.

“We would therefore urge UNAOC to retain a sharp focus on combating Islamophobia while formulating its program and activities.”

At the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan said that an unequivocal show of empathy and solidarity with victims of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred would help in responding to public concern in many Muslim countries.

Read More

53 mins ago
PM Imran Khan faces no threat from opposition parties: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid reiterated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan...
2 hours ago
Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

As protests over the ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian...
3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif claims it will be worse for people if PTI regime stays longer

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
3 hours ago
Pakistan reports 50 Covid-19 deaths, 4253 positive cases in last 24 hours

Fifty more deaths and 4253 new positive cases of Coronavirus had been...
3 hours ago
ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
4 hours ago
Former DIG Operations Lahore dismissed from service

LAHORE: Secretary Establishment Division has dismissed former DIG Operations Lahore Dr Haider...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
2 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB announces coaching panel for home series against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of the coaching...
australia
15 mins ago
Australia’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity

CANBERRA - Australia on Wednesday reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases...
canadian
23 mins ago
Canadian province to lift COVID-19 restrictive measures

OTTAWA - A Canadian province on Tuesday decided to start phasing out...
sania mirza
26 mins ago
Sania mirza wants Shoaib Malik to play a few more years

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wants her husband Shoaib Malik, Pakistani veteran...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600