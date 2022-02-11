Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the KSA—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, “We wish a speedy recovery to those injured.” Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten the peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the region, he said, adding Pakistan called for an immediate cessation of the attacks.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the KSA against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

On August 2021, at least eight people sustained injuries and a civilian plane was damaged on Tuesday after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

According to the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Saudi Arabia’s defence forces intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting the airport without causing any casualties.

Earlier in February 2021, another drone attack by the Houthis on Abha airport resulted in a civilian plane catching fire, although there were no reports of any injuries.

The Abha airport also faced another drone attack in 2019, which killed one person and left nine civilians injured.