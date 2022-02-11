Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

11th Feb, 2022. 10:04 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA’s Abha Airport

APP News Agency

11th Feb, 2022. 10:04 am
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA’s Abha Airport

Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the KSA—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, “We wish a speedy recovery to those injured.” Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten the peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the region, he said, adding Pakistan called for an immediate cessation of the attacks.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the KSA against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Read more: UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

On August 2021, at least eight people sustained injuries and a civilian plane was damaged on Tuesday after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

According to the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Saudi Arabia’s defence forces intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting the airport without causing any casualties.

Read more: Yemen’s Houthi militia claims responsibility for missile attack on Saudi capital

Earlier in February 2021, another drone attack by the Houthis on Abha airport resulted in a civilian plane catching fire, although there were no reports of any injuries.

The Abha airport also faced another drone attack in 2019, which killed one person and left nine civilians injured.

Read More

15 hours ago
UHS academic council condemns hijab ban in India

LAHORE: The Academic Council of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on...
16 hours ago
Punjab IG denies issuing any top-10 goons list before court

LAHORE: The Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar and home special...
16 hours ago
'India of Gandhi and Nehru is being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset'

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India is committing...
17 hours ago
Pakistan sends over 3,000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

Overseas Employment Corporation– an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis...
18 hours ago
Foreign Office rubbishes Indian external affairs ministry’s claim of Kashmir as ‘integral part’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly rejected India’s claim on Kashmir, saying that...
18 hours ago
Pakistani student grateful for Chinese support in battle against deadly brain disease

ISLAMABAD:  While undergoing a crucial treatment for a life-threatening brain condition at...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

42 seconds ago
Sunil Shetty takes a plunge into OTT world with “Invisible Woman”

Like many others, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty is all set to dive...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
59 mins ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 11th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
SAR to PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.710 and...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 11th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 11th Feb 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600