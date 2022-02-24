Adsence Ads 300X250
APP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 07:51 pm
Pakistan e-commerce trade to enhance to over $9b till 2025: SAPM Buppi

APP News Agency

SAPM Buppi said the market volume in e-commerce is bigger than the traditional trade adding that this was an opportunity for the young population to utilise it. Image: Xinhua

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, on Thursday said that the country’s e-commerce trade would be enhanced up to $9.1 billion by 2025.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said Pakistan is an emerging e-commerce market and has the potential to excel in the regional market and emerge as a global player in the coming years.

He said, in the $30 trillion global e-commerce market, the country’s e-commerce share is only $4 billion in terms of revenue, which is far less than its regional competitors.

Buppi said that by promoting e-commerce trade in Pakistan, “We can balance our trade deficit which will lead to improving country’s economic growth.”

He said the market volume in e-commerce is bigger than the traditional trade adding that this is an opportunity for the young population to utilise it and play an effective role in economic development.

“Recently we organised an e-commerce convention in which the Prime Minister Imran Khan participated and there was a very good response from different segments of society,” he said.

SAPM said that with the premier’s interest, various initiatives are being taken for the development of the sector, focusing on tax and ease of doing business and freelance issues.

He said payments and banking, taxation, business registration, freelance startups, market excess, logistics and shipping, market access, consumer protection, and data protection are important areas that are being worked on.

