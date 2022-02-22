Pakistan, European Union discuss ties, human rights violations in IIOJ&K

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:55 am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Special Representative of European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Special Representative of European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore Monday here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The minister shed light on the importance of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Pakistan.

European Union was the largest trading and investment partner of Pakistan, he added.

Referring to the sixth round of strategic dialogue of Pakistan and the European Union in Brussels, he said Pakistan was determined to promote cooperation in important fields including climate change and the environment during its strategic engagement.

Read more: EU welcomes Pakistan’s progress on FATF

He said the government’s agenda to create jobs, empower women and pursue a social and economic plan was in line with the GSP Plus scheme.

Pakistan was determined to implement the 27 conventions related to GSP plus, he added.

He said Pakistan was awaiting the visit of the Monitoring Commission of the European Commission.

It was hoped that the legislative and administrative steps taken by Pakistan would prove mutually beneficial, he noted.

He said Pakistan was determined to protect human rights and basic freedoms, adding according to the UN convention for the rights of persons with disabilities, Pakistan had taken legal and policy measures for the protection of the rights of persons with special needs.

Read more: Pakistan looks forward to enhance cooperation with EU countries: army chief

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised an effective voice against the rising trend of Islamophobia during his speech in the 75th and 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

He said OIC in its 47th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting announced to observe on March 15 the international day to tackle Islamophobia.

He expressed concern about the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi said India had pushed aside the international laws and was trying to change the demography of the population in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the European Union to take notice of the severe violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

