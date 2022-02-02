Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:32 pm

Pakistan lauds China’s meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:32 pm
Pakistan lauds China's meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

Actors perform during the rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 22—Image: Xinhua

ISLAMABAD: It is highly admirable that China has made meticulous arrangements for holding the Olympic Winter Games despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Highlighting the spirit of the Olympic Games, the foreign ministry said in a statement that as a global event, the Olympics foster mutual understanding, inclusivity and friendship among the peoples of the world.

“Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games,” the statement added.

Read more: PM Imran to leave for China tomorrow on four-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit China from Feb. 3-6 to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the statement said.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s visit, the foreign ministry noted that it would mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, with more than 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership amidst COVID-19 and the unfolding international situation.

“It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains,” it added.

