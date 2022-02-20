Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 12:29 pm
Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. Iimage: File

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin shared a cost of living index on Sunday, highlighting how Pakistan is the least expensive of the world’s 139 countries.

Tarin took to Twitter to share a cost of living index graph that showed Pakistan as the least expensive country, ranking last out of 139 countries assessed for their living expenses.

The data showed that a four-member family would require Rs171,783 for their living expenses (excluding rent) in Pakistan, which is 71.52 per cent less than what a family would require in the United States.

Read more: Pakistan is the cheapest country in the world: Shahbaz Gill

Rents are 90.64 per cent lower in Pakistan than in the United States, according to the statistics shared by the Finance Minister, adding that Karachi is 79.35 per cent cheaper than New York, and rent in the former is 95.26 per cent lower than rent in the latter.

Earlier in January, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan ranked number two in the world in the Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post-Covid-19 opening up of society and economy.

Read more: ‘Is Pakistan still cheapest country? People asking govt after reading new report’

“Pak was 3rd in the first evaluation and number 1 in the second. Pakistan is the only country in the world to be in the top 3 in all three rankings,” Asad Umar tweeted sharing a list of the normalcy index, which measures the normalcy level viewing the pre-pandemic activities.

