Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:06 pm

Pakistan rejects ‘Indian disinformation campaign’ over Masood Khan’s appointment as US envoy

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:06 pm

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday said India was using fake news to run a ‘wider disinformation campaign’ against Pakistan, including over the appointment of Sardar Masood as envoy to the United States.

Read more: Afghanistan, India spreading disinformation about Pakistan: NSA

The spokesperson stated this in response to a question regarding the reports carried by Indian media about the government’s appointment of Sardar Masood as ambassador to the US, APP reported.

“This is a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan and those who represent Pakistan, by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said that Ambassador Masood Khan was a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy.

“His agreement is being processed in the US system,” he said, regarding reports about delay in his approval by the US administration.

Read more: Supporting terrorists, spreading fake news: Pakistan hits back at India in UN

Social media reports claimed that the US administration has stopped processing Sardar Masood’s documents for his old statement in which he eulogised Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

Read More

27 mins ago
MQM-P calls SC local bodies decision ‘win of 98 percent of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called the...
55 mins ago
Karachi University Teachers' Association boycotts classes until Feb 3

KARACHI: Against suspension of the selection board, Karachi University Teachers' Association (KUTA)...
1 hour ago
Ruckus in Senate as FM Qureshi calls Senator Gilani ‘a compromised, sold-out leader’

ISLAMABAD:  The ongoing Senate session was once again marred with ruckus as...
1 hour ago
MQM approaches SHC for implementation of SC judgment on LG Act

KARACHI: The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said on Tuesday it has filed...
2 hours ago
Maulana Fazl says people pushed into destitution, country mortgaged to IMF

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said the incumbent...
2 hours ago
Police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

Pakistani police called for the wildly popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nawaz Sharif reiterates desire to return to Pakistan soon
5 mins ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

ISLAMABAD:  In a three-page medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
6 mins ago
Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial...
8 mins ago
Senator Sherry Rehman slams govt for electricity hike, SBP, and rampant inflation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman,...
Iguanas
13 mins ago
Iguanas Freeze and fall from Trees in Florida Due to Cold

According to the media, Iguanas are falling from trees in the southern...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600