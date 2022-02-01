Pakistan rejects ‘Indian disinformation campaign’ over Masood Khan’s appointment as US envoy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday said India was using fake news to run a ‘wider disinformation campaign’ against Pakistan, including over the appointment of Sardar Masood as envoy to the United States.

The spokesperson stated this in response to a question regarding the reports carried by Indian media about the government’s appointment of Sardar Masood as ambassador to the US, APP reported.

“This is a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan and those who represent Pakistan, by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said that Ambassador Masood Khan was a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy.

“His agreement is being processed in the US system,” he said, regarding reports about delay in his approval by the US administration.

