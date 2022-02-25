Adsence Ads 300X250
25th Feb, 2022. 01:42 pm
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

A total of 2,550 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,506,450 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 2,550 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,414,979, showed data from the NCOC.

Read more: Pakistan records a sudden spike in covid-19 death toll, reveals data shared by NCOC

According to the official data, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, raising the death toll to 30,139.

Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 566,505 infections recorded, followed by the Punjab province, which has reported 500,395 cases so far.

Read more: Antigen Test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai from Pakistan

On the other hand, United Arab Emirates (UAE) keeping in view the decline in covid-19 cases in Pakistan, has relaxed the travel restrictions for Pakistani passengers.

The UAE government abolished the requirement of rapid antigen tests at airports for passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dubai.

