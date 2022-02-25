Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.
With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,506,450 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.
A total of 2,550 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,414,979, showed data from the NCOC.
Statistics 25 Feb 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,142
Positive Cases: 1122
Positivity %: 2.72%
Deaths :25
Patients on Critical Care: 1186
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 25, 2022
According to the official data, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, raising the death toll to 30,139.
Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 566,505 infections recorded, followed by the Punjab province, which has reported 500,395 cases so far.
On the other hand, United Arab Emirates (UAE) keeping in view the decline in covid-19 cases in Pakistan, has relaxed the travel restrictions for Pakistani passengers.
The UAE government abolished the requirement of rapid antigen tests at airports for passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dubai.
