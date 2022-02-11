Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 12:33 pm
Pakistan reports 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

The number of active cases has dropped to 82,368—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday recorded 3,498 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has risen to 1,477,573, including 1,365,518 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 82,368, including 1,663 patients in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan sets new record with 2.24 million Covid vaccinations in a day: Asad Umar

According to the NCOC, 39 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 29,687.

Sindh province is the most-affected region with 555,920 coronavirus infections in total, followed by the Punjab province with 493,478 cases.

Earlier, the NCOC had launched a door to door campaign to vaccinate people against coronavirus.

Read more: NCOC launches door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said under the first phase of the campaign, fifty-five thousand mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two weeks.

He had said 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Sharing data about vaccination so far, Umar had said that eighty million people had been fully vaccinated while ten million others received a single dose. He had said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

