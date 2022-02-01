Pakistan reports 5,327 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 5,327 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country’s overall tally has surged to 1,430,366 cases while 1,295,390 out of them have recovered.

The active cases have increased to 105,675, including 1,500 patients who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 32 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,301.

The Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 543,170 infections in total, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 480,421 cases so far.

Earlier in the day, The NCOC on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that under the first phase of the campaign, 55000 mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Sharing data about vaccination so far, the minister said that 80 million people had been fully vaccinated while 10 million others received a single dose. He said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

Umar again stressed that the only way to stay safe from Covid-19 was vaccination.

He said that it had been noticed during the current fifth wave of Covid-19 that the people in the areas with a high vaccination rate had minor symptoms of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan urged people to welcome the mobile vaccination teams at homes, and get vaccinated.

He said the fully vaccinated people were also recommended to had a booster dose six months after their vaccination.

He said like the first two doses, the booster dose is also completely free