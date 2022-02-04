Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

04th Feb, 2022. 03:13 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan reports 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

04th Feb, 2022. 03:13 pm
Pakistan reports 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

Doctors examining a Covid-19 patient. Photo: Radio Pakistan/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday recorded 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the total number of confirmed cases has surged to 1,448,663 in the country, including 1,317,385 recoveries.

The number of active cases has increased to 101,858 including 1,618 in critical condition.

Read more: NCOC extends Covid curbs as fifth wave digs in

According to the NCOC data, 48 newly reported deaths from the pandemic brought the overall death toll to 29,420 on Friday.

The latest data showed Pakistan has administered 180,661,534 vaccine doses in total, and that over 83 million people have so far been fully vaccinated with two doses.

On February 1, NCOC launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that under the first phase of the campaign, 55000 mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Read more: Pakistan breaks 1,500 mark in covid cases since October last year

Umar again stressed that the only way to stay safe from Covid-19 was vaccination.

He said that it had been noticed during the current fifth wave of Covid-19 that the people in the areas with a high vaccination rate had minor symptoms of the disease.

Read More

3 hours ago
Pakistan, China ink framework agreement on industrial cooperation under CPEC

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial...
3 hours ago
Security forces recover weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Ghulam Khan Khel...
3 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan says CPEC delivering tangible benefits

Prime Minister Imran Khan says CPEC delivering tangible benefitsBEIJING: Terming the China...
3 hours ago
'Terrorists with help of RAW trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan'

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that some militant groups, with the...
4 hours ago
TLP chief Saad Rizvi returns Lahore, to visit father's shrine today

LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Saad Rizvi on Friday returned to...
4 hours ago
India trying to change population ratio in Kashmir, says Yousaf Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor shows support for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie

Actress Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out today and the fraternity...
ECP orders expulsion of Gandapur from DI Khan for violating code of conduct
19 mins ago
ECP orders expulsion of Gandapur from DI Khan for violating code of conduct

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered the forcible ‘ouster’ of federal...
Forex
22 mins ago
Forex reserves fall to $22.08 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country fell $397 million...
35 mins ago
India replies to UN rights experts seeking explanation of Kashmiri activist’s arrest

GENEVA: After ignoring a series of joint communications from UN human experts...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600