Pakistan reports 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday recorded 6,377 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the total number of confirmed cases has surged to 1,448,663 in the country, including 1,317,385 recoveries.

The number of active cases has increased to 101,858 including 1,618 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 48 newly reported deaths from the pandemic brought the overall death toll to 29,420 on Friday.

The latest data showed Pakistan has administered 180,661,534 vaccine doses in total, and that over 83 million people have so far been fully vaccinated with two doses.

On February 1, NCOC launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that under the first phase of the campaign, 55000 mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Umar again stressed that the only way to stay safe from Covid-19 was vaccination.

He said that it had been noticed during the current fifth wave of Covid-19 that the people in the areas with a high vaccination rate had minor symptoms of the disease.