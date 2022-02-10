Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

10th Feb, 2022. 05:34 pm
Pakistan sends over 3,000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

The Qatar government would also open new offices in Peshawar and Lahore soon to facilitate the people of both nations. Image: File

Overseas Employment Corporation– an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send over 3,000 medical staff including doctors and paramedical staff to Kuwait soon.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Thursday, an official said Pakistan has sent more than 3,500 doctors, nurses, and medical technicians to Kuwait during the pandemic and 3,000 more were in the pipeline.

To a question, he said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was also recruiting hundreds of medical professionals. Qatar being old ties to Pakistan must also explore such an offer, he added.

Read more: Peace restored in Afghanistan after 40 years, says Imran Khan

He informed that the Qatar government would open new offices in Peshawar and Lahore soon to facilitate the people of both nations.

He said the incumbent government was taking various steps to produce skilled labour to meet the requirement of the international labour market and generate more job opportunities for them.

He stated that more than 53 security agencies of Qatar had contacted security personnel for their newly built stadiums, adding, more than 5,000 Pakistani security personnel were being hired on a five-year contract.

Read more: Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

He stated that Pakistani professionals, especially doctors, were world-renowned for their skills, and they were endeavouring to explore more opportunities for them especially in Qatar.

