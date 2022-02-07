Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:04 am
Pakistan sets highest daily vaccination record in three days

Head NCOC and Federal Minister Asad Umar—Image: Radio

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is also chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) lauded the door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, saying that the country had recorded the highest daily vaccination records for three days in a row.

“Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results. Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all Covid-related restrictions,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Read more: Door-to-door vaccination strategy

On the other hand, the Ministry of National Health Services issued statistics on Monday according to which 38% of the total population and 56% of the eligible population stand vaccinated.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio fell to 7.45 per cent in a single day as the country’s new case count plummeted overnight, according to NCOC data released on Monday morning.

The data suggested that only 3,338 fresh cases were reported nationwide during the last 24 hours, placing the active number of cases at 89,192.

Read more: Covid-19: Sindh Govt directs schools to ensure vaccination of students, staff

Meanwhile, after a two-day decline, the countrywide COVID-19 death rate increased as 38 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 29,516.

 

On February 1, NCOC launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that under the first phase of the campaign, 55000 mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

