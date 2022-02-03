Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:45 am

Pakistan to again become center of attention due to upcoming OIC meeting: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would again become center of attention because of the upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be hosted by Pakistan from March 22 to 23 in Islamabad.

A meeting to review arrangements for the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Islamabad on Thursday with FM Qureshi in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, the foreign minister said that Pakistan had hosted the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of FMs on the situation in Afghanistan on December 19 December last year. He said that all the institutions played a vital role for successful conduct of the OIC meeting.

On the occasion, Qureshi was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements being made for the meeting. He directed that all arrangements should be finalised at the earliest.

On December 20, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed confidence that the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) would act as an impetus for the member states to assist Afghanistan.

The premier had held separate meetings with the OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha and foreign ministers of member countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Malaysia on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad last year.

 

