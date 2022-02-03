Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
‘Pakistan to witness more export growth this year than 10 years of previous govts’

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:51 pm

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: Asad Umar/ Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said Pakistan to witness more export growth this year than 10 years of previous governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

Read more: Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar

“With the year’s 1st half trade data available, we are on a course for a bigger increase in exports of goods & services in one year than in the 10 years of PPP/PMLN govts from 2008 to 2018! Let that sink in… More export growth in 1 year than 10 years!!!,” he tweeted with hashtag #WePromisedWeAreDelivering.

On January 31, Asad Umar had claimed that the textile industry in the country was booming under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule.

“Bloomberg report on the booming textile industry, which is now outperforming other countries in the region after ages. This industry was collapsing under the PML-N govt with units being shutdown (sic),” the minister had said in his statement on Twitter.

“Now massive expansions going on. This boom [was] made possible by the PTI textile policy,” he had said.

Read more: Trade deficit shrinks by 30pc to $3.36bn in January

Last year, Umar had said that a new textile policy was being formulated which would be finalized soon. Speaking at a briefing of businessmen and industrialists in Faisalabad, he had said in the second phase of the China -Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, the government would upgrade our manufacturing sector on solid footing.

