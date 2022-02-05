Pakistan, Uzbekistan urge global efforts for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

The leaders discussed cooperation in education and culture and recognised progress on joint research and media ventures. Image: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have underlined the need for global efforts to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avoid the economic crisis in the war-torn country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolve came during a meeting between Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Beijing today.

Both leaders agreed that a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan is vital for regional stability as well as for the realisation of infrastructure and connectivity projects.

They exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations based on shared bonds of faith, history, and culture and marked by cordiality and close cooperation.

Both leaders also discussed cooperation in education and culture and recognised progress on joint research and media ventures, including the joint film on Baburi heritage and dubbing of Pakistani dramas in the Uzbek language.

PM Khan underscored the importance of enhanced trade and economic cooperation, particularly through operationalising the landmark bilateral Transit Trade Agreement and finalising the Preferential Trade Agreement.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s full support of the Trans-Afghan railway project and agreed to take it forward over the coming months.

The premier also underlined the need to enhance tourism, take all steps for resuming direct flights, strengthen banking links, and facilitate visas procedures.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in a tweet, said that PM Khan also held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in Beijing and discussed matters pertaining to Kashmir and Afghanistan.