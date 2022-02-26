Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine seek govt’s help

In a video message, a Pakistani student stranded with his friends in Ukrainian city Sumy has sought help from the government to evacuate them amid escalation of fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

The student, Noman said they belonged to Pakistan and they were badly stuck in Sumy, which had been under attack for three days.

“We have several times contacted the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine, but got no positive response. We appeal to the government of Pakistan to help us and evacuate us from here,” he said.

Noman said there were many Pakistanis along with him and they had not properly eaten meal.

Meanwhile, in a message, the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine stated, “The Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine has managed to evacuate 70 students from Kharkiv city which is one of the main battle grounds between Ukrainian and Russian forces. They will be received today by the embassy facilitation desk at Lviv Railway Station.”

After a while, the embassy had tweeted, “The embassy has received 23 more Pakistani students at Lviv Facilitation Desk, coming from different cities of Ukraine including Kyiv. They are set to be transferred to the Polish border through transportation arranged by the embassy.”