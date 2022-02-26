Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 04:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine seek govt’s help

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 04:27 pm

Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

In a video message, a Pakistani student stranded with his friends in Ukrainian city Sumy has sought help from the government to evacuate them amid escalation of fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

The student, Noman said they belonged to Pakistan and they were badly stuck in Sumy, which had been under attack for three days.

“We have several times contacted the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine, but got no positive response. We appeal to the government of Pakistan to help us and evacuate us from here,” he said.

Read more: Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Noman said there were many Pakistanis along with him and they had not properly eaten meal.

Meanwhile, in a message, the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine stated, “The Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine has managed to evacuate 70 students from Kharkiv city which is one of the main battle grounds between Ukrainian and Russian forces. They will be received today by the embassy facilitation desk at Lviv Railway Station.”

After a while, the embassy had tweeted, “The embassy has received 23 more Pakistani students at Lviv Facilitation Desk, coming from different cities of Ukraine including Kyiv. They are set to be transferred to the Polish border through transportation arranged by the embassy.”

Read More

4 hours ago
People of Sindh have to decide their future now: Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the people of...
4 hours ago
Haleem Adil Shaikh to launch PTI's Sindh Huqooq March from Ghotki today

Karachi: Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh arrived at Ghotki in the...
5 hours ago
Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases

The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country and...
5 hours ago
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
6 hours ago
Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically ruled out to be part of any camp...
7 hours ago
Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Bilawal says PM Imran cannot win elections if establishment stays neutral

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said Prime...
8 mins ago
Pakistani embassy in Ukraine taking care of safe evacuation of students, families

Pakistani Ambassador to Ukraine Noel Israel Khokhar said that nearly 62 Pakistanis...
1 hour ago
Dominic Fike have things to say for Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple

Euphoria has been one of HBO's most popular shows. And the second...
2 hours ago
Peta Murgatroyd request’s fans to pray for husband’s return from Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd, who is most known for being a member of the...
Adsence Ad 300X600