‘Pakistani students to be evacuated from Ukraine when crowd would get thin at border’

JACOBABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistani students would be evacuated from Ukraine when crowd would grow thin at the border, as according to the Ukrainian foreign minister millions of people were stuck at the border.

Addressing the Sindh Huqooq Rally in Jacobabad, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had talked to his Ukrainian counterpart who told him that some of the Pakistani students did not have complete documents, therefore they could not travel.

He said there were 3, 000 Pakistani students in Ukraine. He said the students were instructed to go towards the western Ukraine as situation was better in the western part.

Furthermore, the foreign minister said the Ukrainian FM was holding talks with the neighbouring countries to facilitate evacuation of people from the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan embassy in Ukraine said it was making all-out efforts to evacuate the stranded Pakistani nationals at the earliest, amidst the deepening Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The embassy said the mission has established different focal points for facilitation and evacuation of Pakistani citizens.

On the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s rally, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they had taken to streets for protection of people’s rights. He asked Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to tell him what his party’s performance was in the 15 years of its rule in Sindh.

He dared former president Asif Ali Zardari to hold debate with Prime Minister Imran Khan on performance of the government and other issues.

He also said that PM Imran Khan would address the nation in the evening today. Imran Khan was going to make a big announcement in his address, he said.