Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill gets a house job at JPMC

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor, Dr Sarah Gill, has landed a job at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi, Bol News reported on Tuesday.

The transgender doctor met with JPMC Executive Director (ED) Prof Shahid Rasool and obtained her house job order.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had directed the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah for arranging a job for the trailblazer.

Felicitating Dr Sarah Gill on the achievement, Sindh CM said the provincial government is taking steps to bring forward transgender people in every field. He said the Sindh government will ensure that the community members get due respect in every profession.

Gill attended Pakistan Air Force (PAF) school and Bahria college for intermediate before completing her MBBS from Jinnah Medical and Dental College (JMDC) in Karachi. She is also associated with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for the welfare of the transgender community in Pakistan.

