Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 05:18 pm

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill gets a house job at JPMC

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 05:18 pm

Gill attended Pakistan Airf Force (PAF) school and Bahria college for intermediate before completing her MBBS from Jinnah Medical and Dental College (JMDC) in Karachi. Image: Twitter

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor, Dr Sarah Gill, has landed a job at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi, Bol News reported on Tuesday.

The transgender doctor met with JPMC Executive Director (ED) Prof Shahid Rasool and obtained her house job order.

Read more: LHC expresses displeasure over Punjab Police’s no-show of transgender data

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had directed the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah for arranging a job for the trailblazer.

Felicitating Dr Sarah Gill on the achievement, Sindh CM said the provincial government is taking steps to bring forward transgender people in every field. He said the Sindh government will ensure that the community members get due respect in every profession.

Gill attended Pakistan Air Force (PAF) school and Bahria college for intermediate before completing her MBBS from Jinnah Medical and Dental College (JMDC) in Karachi. She is also associated with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for the welfare of the transgender community in Pakistan.

Read more: Entertainment through the eyes of the Queer community

In recent years, Pakistan has taken measures to empower its transgender population. The country allowed the community members to get themselves registered as transgender citizens while a special Act passed in 2018 ensured their protection and outlawed discrimination against them.

Read More

41 mins ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

ISLAMABAD:  In a three-page medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
42 mins ago
Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial...
44 mins ago
Senator Sherry Rehman slams govt for electricity hike, SBP, and rampant inflation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman,...
1 hour ago
MQM-P calls SC local bodies decision ‘win of 98 percent of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called the...
2 hours ago
Karachi University Teachers' Association boycotts classes until Feb 3

KARACHI: Against suspension of the selection board, Karachi University Teachers' Association (KUTA)...
2 hours ago
Ruckus in Senate as FM Qureshi calls Senator Gilani ‘a compromised, sold-out leader’

ISLAMABAD:  The ongoing Senate session was once again marred with ruckus as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Budget 2021-22
4 mins ago
Govt. aware of Indian development on waters of western rivers: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government was fully aware of the plan of India’s further...
Eurozone unemployment
4 mins ago
Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

BRUSSELS: The eurozone’s unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December,...
Rupee
9 mins ago
Rupee gains 29 paisas against dollar on external inflows

KARACHI: The rupee gained 29 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...
OnePlus 10 Ultra
12 mins ago
OnePlus Patent Have Revealed the OnePlus 10 Ultra design

OnePlus 10 Ultra : The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600