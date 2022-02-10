Pakistan’s space programme destroyed by ‘Imran Niazi’: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Pakistan’s space programmed was destroyed by Prime Minister Imran Khan through destruction of economy.

Sharing an old news about the contract of multi-mission satellite signed by Pakistan and China, the former federal minister for planning, development, and reforms said Pakistan was to send its first astronaut in space in 2020 under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation.

Pakistan’s space programme has been destroyed by Imran Niazi through destruction of economy. Development budget has been slashed drastically with limited funding for space programme. Univs are without research funding. Our future is compromised. https://t.co/goLmzLu0yT — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 10, 2022

Read more: Ahsan Iqbal seeks help from govt’s allies to remove ‘incompetent’ govt

He said development budget had been slashed drastically with limited funding for the space programme. While universities were without research funding, he said adding that the nation’s future was compromised.

Ahsan Iqbal said: “Here we are in 2022 where our PM is ‘Prime Beggar’ in the world with a begging bowl in his hand. Imran Niazi has caused the biggest disaster to Pakistan by destroying its economy.”

Pakistan was to send its first astronaut in space in 2020 under CPEC cooperation. Here we are in 2022 where our PM is “Prime Beggar” in the world with a begging bowl in his hand. Imran Niazi has caused biggest disaster to Pakistan by destroying its economy https://t.co/LCIAC79CVF — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 10, 2022

On March 23, 2018, Ahsan Iqbal, as the federal minister, had announced to launch a campaign titled ‘Jazba-e-Tameer’.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had urged youth to become active workers of this campaign and work hard to take Pakistan to top 25 economies of the world.

Ahsan Iqbal had said the campaign involved sending video clips of persons, organisations and other entities that had spirit of doing something good to disseminate a positive message in the society.

Meanwhile, the contract signing ceremony of Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSAT-MM1) project was also held in Islamabad. The then Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing was also present at the event.