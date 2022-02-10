Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:15 am
Pakistan’s space programme destroyed by ‘Imran Niazi’: Ahsan Iqbal

Narowal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Pakistan’s space programmed was destroyed by Prime Minister Imran Khan through destruction of economy.

Sharing an old news about the contract of multi-mission satellite signed by Pakistan and China, the former federal minister for planning, development, and reforms said Pakistan was to send its first astronaut in space in 2020 under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation.

He said development budget had been slashed drastically with limited funding for the space programme. While universities were without research funding, he said adding that the nation’s future was compromised.

Ahsan Iqbal said: “Here we are in 2022 where our PM is ‘Prime Beggar’ in the world with a begging bowl in his hand. Imran Niazi has caused the biggest disaster to Pakistan by destroying its economy.”

On March 23, 2018, Ahsan Iqbal, as the federal minister, had announced to launch a campaign titled ‘Jazba-e-Tameer’.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had urged youth to become active workers of this campaign and work hard to take Pakistan to top 25 economies of the world.

Ahsan Iqbal had said the campaign involved sending video clips of persons, organisations and other entities that had spirit of doing something good to disseminate a positive message in the society.

Meanwhile, the contract signing ceremony of Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSAT-MM1) project was also held in Islamabad. The then Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing was also present at the event.

