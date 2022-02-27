Parts of iron fence stolen at F-9 Park

The recreational spot is situated at one of the busiest areas of the capital city

The Fatima Jinnah Park spans over 304 hectares (750 acres) area, which is a little smaller than New York’s Central Park. photos: Mian Khursheed/Bol News

ISLAMABAD: A major chunk of the iron fence at the F-9 Park, also known as Fatima Jinnah Park, at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad has been stolen. The incident has put a question mark on the efficiency of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Bol News has learnt that due to the negligence of the CDA officials, parts of the fence have been stolen despite the fact that the recreational spot is situated at one of the busiest areas of the capital city.

Generally, there is hustle and bustle at the roads that surround the park in the F-9 area. The Fatima Jinnah Park spans over 304 hectares (750 acres) area, which is a little smaller than New York’s Central Park. It was designed by Michael Japero, and was inaugurated in 1992. The park’s original master plan was prepared by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and was revised in 2005 by Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada.

The absence of a barrier has made it easier for the public to enter the park from places other than the main gate. The main entrance is known as Gate No 4 by the general public. The vaccination centre for Covid-19 is situated near the main gate of the park from where the fence has been stolen.

It has also been learnt that drug addicts are now making their way into the park from the points that lack iron fencing.

A few weeks back, the park came in the limelight of the mainstream media when a citizen, during morning walk, was injured in a knife attack. Over the years, the capital’s park has been an attractive place for people who come for morning exercise routines.

Earlier in August 2018, the park was the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons when a 22-year-old girl had registered an FIR at the Margalla Police Station against an official of the CDA and others for raping her in the park on Aug 2, 2018.

According to the FIR, the victim was with a boy at the Fatima Jinnah Park when she was sexually assaulted.

Moreover, there are also other issues of maintenance with regard to the park. There is tons of garbage lying in the vicinity of the park. Another issue that needs immediate attention of the authorities is that the general public is often seen involved in the illegal activity of chopping the branches of the trees at the park for firewood.

An official version of the CDA was also sought, but despite several attempts, they could not be reached.